Mediterraneo Of Norwalk Dishes Up Support For Healthy School Programs
The owners of Mediterraneo of Norwalk presented the Human Services Council and Ellen Appleby, the daughter of the founder of their programs, with a donation for nearly $1,000 to support their Dr. Robert E Appleby Health Centers. Mediterraneo of Norwalk raised funds through a promotional campaign they created called "Lunch for a Cause."
