Martin Luther King ceremony Jan. 15 at City Hall
The annual observance of Reflections: A Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. in the Milford City Hall auditorium, 110 River Street.
