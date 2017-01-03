Man Arrested On Gun Charge In Joint Darien-Norwalk Police Investigation
A Norwalk man who tried to flee from police on a scooter on July 7 during a joint Norwalk-Darien investigation into heroin sales has had new charges slapped on him, police said. Michael Hudson, 27, who is listed as having addresses at 1632 Reservoir Ave., Bridgeport, and 73 Ferris Ave., Norwalk, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a gun after police said they found a gun in his parents' residence after his July arrest.
