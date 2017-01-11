Log cabin comes to Ridgefield's Sturg...

Log cabin comes to Ridgefield's Sturges Park

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Ridgefield's Sturges Park will now be home to an authentic log cabin, which can be used for campout events by groups such as the Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts. The cabin, which will include bunk beds, picnic tables and a wood stove, should be ready for use by June, says Phil Kearns , Chairman of the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... 9 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 14 hr Alfie 5
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... Tue beverley 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Jan 4 Brett Saltus 34
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC