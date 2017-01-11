Log cabin comes to Ridgefield's Sturges Park
Ridgefield's Sturges Park will now be home to an authentic log cabin, which can be used for campout events by groups such as the Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts. The cabin, which will include bunk beds, picnic tables and a wood stove, should be ready for use by June, says Phil Kearns , Chairman of the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Commission.
