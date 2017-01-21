Living the Dream Next Weekend at Crystal Theatre
Set in New York City , 1907, follow the lives of immigrants Kate & Colleen, Timothy & Daniel, Ludmilla, and Americans Brigitte Anderson, Mrs. Elsworth, Mrs. MacArthur and a host of new characters living in the new century- The Age of Innocence. Success and happiness for some, disillusionment and death for others in this action-packed award-winning sequel to Cheryl Kemeny's "Ellis Island".
