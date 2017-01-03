Lavielle appointed House assistant Re...

Lavielle appointed House assistant Republican leader

After being sworn in for her fourth term in the Connecticut House of Representatives on Wednesday, state Rep. Gail Lavielle , R-Wilton, was appointed assistant Republican leader. Lavielle will also continue as ranking member of the General Assembly 's Education Committee and has been assigned to the finance, revenue and bonding, and transportation committees.

