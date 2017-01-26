LAA Hosts Opening Reception This Afternoon for Two New Exhibitions
'Sentinels' is one of the signature paintings of the 25th Annual Associated Artist Show on view at the Lyme Art Association. The opening reception for two exhibitions at the Lyme Art Association will be held this afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 29, from The 25th Annual Associate Artist Show and Sale of landscape, portrait, and still life paintings, as well as sculpture by Associate Artist members is currently on view in the Association's front galleries, and runs .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lymeline.com.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Sat
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|Jan 26
|BPT
|1
|Police: Man Arrested With Pound Of Pot In Fairf...
|Jan 22
|BPT
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC