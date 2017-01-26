Hume Promoted To Lieutenant In Norwalk Police Department
NORWALK, Conn., -- Norwalk Police Lieutenant Bruce Hume was promoted from the rank of sergeant. Lt. Hume was hired on March 5, 1981 and has worked as a patrol officer, detective and sergeant.
