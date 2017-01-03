Hearst Relocating Fairfield County Newspaper Group To Norwalk
Hearst Connecticut Media Group, which publishes newspapers in Bridgeport, Stamford, Danbury, Norwalk and Greenwich, plans to move its corporate headquarters to Norwalk, according to a report in Westfair. The report said the new headquarters will be located at 301 Merritt 7 Corporate Park.
