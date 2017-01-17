Hears Connecticut Media Group leases ...

Hears Connecticut Media Group leases 30,251 sq ft for new regional...

Real estate investment management firms Clarion Partners and Marcus Partners, on Tuesday announced that Hearst signed a new long-term lease for 30,251 square feet at Merritt 7 Corporate Park, the six building, 1.4 million square foot office complex in Norwalk. "We are delighted that a company of Hearst's stature selected Merritt 7 as their regional Connecticut headquarters, and that we were able to accommodate all their requirements in an efficient manner, as they consolidate from multiple locations," said Margaret Egan, Senior Vice President, Clarion Partners.

