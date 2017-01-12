Habitat: Flax Hill Road home built in 1770s is slated for...
The historic property at 319 Flax Hill Road is on the verge of demolition despite the best efforts of the Norwalk Preservation Trust and the Norwalk Historical Society to preserve it. Built in the 1700s, the home is one of the few remaining original constructions on Flax Hill, which was the original Post Road.
