Habitat: A granite estate in Rowayton
The former Rock Ledge Estate Tuesday, january 24, 2017, in Rowayton which is no longer a private residence but whose main house is now home to hedge fund Graham Capital, and the etsate's two former outbuildings now house the Rowayton Community Center and Rowayton Public Library in Norwalk, Conn.
