Giving Day deadline Feb. 1 in southwe...

Giving Day deadline Feb. 1 in southwestern Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Fairfield County's Community Foundation set a deadline of Feb. 1, 2017 for nonprofits to register for the annual Giving Day fund drive slated for March 9, organized by the Norwalk, Conn.-based FCCF. less Fairfield County's Community Foundation set a deadline of Feb. 1, 2017 for nonprofits to register for the annual Giving Day fund drive slated for March 9, organized by the Norwalk, Conn.-based FCCF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 3 hr WelbyMD 492
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... 14 hr BPT 1
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... Wed America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... Jan 11 Alfie 5
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... Jan 10 beverley 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC