Fire Marshal: Smoking Caused Blaze At Norwalk Nursing Home
A bedroom smoker caused the fire at an assisted living facility in Norwalk Sunday evening, the Norwalk Fire Marshal told News 12 Connecticut. About two-dozen people were forced out into the cold after a fire broke out there late Sunday evening, according to Norwalk Deputy Fire Chief Todd Smith.
