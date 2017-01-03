Fire Marshal: Smoking Caused Blaze At...

Fire Marshal: Smoking Caused Blaze At Norwalk Nursing Home

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A bedroom smoker caused the fire at an assisted living facility in Norwalk Sunday evening, the Norwalk Fire Marshal told News 12 Connecticut. About two-dozen people were forced out into the cold after a fire broke out there late Sunday evening, according to Norwalk Deputy Fire Chief Todd Smith.

