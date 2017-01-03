Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury is retiri...

Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury is retiring in March.

The Fire Department will transition to new top leadership this year, as the town's more than yearlong study of the department, its needs and future is nearing its conclusion. Chief Andrew Kingsbury will retire March 1, succeeded by Assistant Chief Robert Yost .

