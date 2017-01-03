Festival of Lighthouses Contest' at the Maritime Aquarium at
The annual "Festival of Lighthouses Contest" is underway at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, through Monday, Jan. 16. Ridgefield resident Nick Parker's creation, seen here, is among the entries. He calls it LEG-lobe.
