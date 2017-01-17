FASB to Host Roundtable Meetings on Disclosure Framework
The Financial Accounting Standards Board will host two public roundtable meetings to discuss proposals related to its Disclosure Framework project. The meetings will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the FASB offices located at 401 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Connecticut.
