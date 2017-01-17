FASB to Host Roundtable Meetings on D...

FASB to Host Roundtable Meetings on Disclosure Framework

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

The Financial Accounting Standards Board will host two public roundtable meetings to discuss proposals related to its Disclosure Framework project. The meetings will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the FASB offices located at 401 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line 54 min thegenuinephyllis 4
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) 21 hr Mona 112
I am not clean Mon ffctguitar 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... Jan 11 America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... Jan 11 Alfie 5
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,081 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC