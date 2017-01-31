Families Of Those With Mental Illness Find Free Support In Fairfield County
Support groups for family members of those with a serious mental illness are about to begin all over Fairfield County. The groups offered by NAMI Southwest Connecticut are peer-led by trained facilitators and completely free, and unfortunately not widely known, according to Vice President Claudia DeVita.
