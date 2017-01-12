Fairfield County Home Health Agency P...

Fairfield County Home Health Agency Pays $5.25M In Fraud Settlement

A home health care provider that operates in Fairfield County and its owners have agreed to a $5.2 million civil settlement with state and federal authorities over charges that the company fraudulently billed for Medicaid services. U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly and Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen announced Thursday the settlement with Family Care Visiting Nurse and Home Care Agency LLC and its owners, David A. Krett and Rita C. Krett, which stems from allegations that they violated the federal and state False Claims Acts.

