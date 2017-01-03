Exclusive: New Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson On The Managed Print...
Xerox will aggressively grow its business with multivendor channel partners thanks to a more affordable offering of smaller, tabletop A4 printers and an industry-leading managed print services portfolio, according to Jeff Jacobson, the Norwalk, Conn.-based company's new CEO. Jacobson discussed exclusively with CRN what's prompting partners not working with Xerox today to reconsider, why the company is interested in attracting larger solution providers, and his experience attending a partner recruitment meeting in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|8 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|8 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|12 hr
|Brett Saltus
|38
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|13 hr
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Tue
|BPT
|3
|Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 2
|Guest
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|Dec 31
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC