Exclusive: New Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson On The Managed Print...

Xerox will aggressively grow its business with multivendor channel partners thanks to a more affordable offering of smaller, tabletop A4 printers and an industry-leading managed print services portfolio, according to Jeff Jacobson, the Norwalk, Conn.-based company's new CEO. Jacobson discussed exclusively with CRN what's prompting partners not working with Xerox today to reconsider, why the company is interested in attracting larger solution providers, and his experience attending a partner recruitment meeting in New York.

