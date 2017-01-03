Exclusive: New Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobso...

Exclusive: New Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson On The Managed Print...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Xerox will aggressively grow its business with multivendor channel partners thanks to a more affordable offering of smaller, tabletop A4 printers and an industry-leading managed print services portfolio, according to Jeff Jacobson, the Norwalk, Conn.-based company's new CEO. Jacobson discussed exclusively with CRN what's prompting partners not working with Xerox today to reconsider, why the company is interested in attracting larger solution providers, and his experience attending a partner recruitment meeting in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 8 hr America Gentleman... 6
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 8 hr America Gentleman... 2
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) 12 hr Brett Saltus 38
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator 13 hr Guest 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Tue BPT 3
Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator Jan 2 Guest 1
News Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai... Dec 31 America Gentleman... 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,302 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC