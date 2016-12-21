Everyone's A Critic: Norwalk Art Prof...

Everyone's A Critic: Norwalk Art Professor Finds Value In Feedback

Joseph Fucigna, an art professor at Norwalk Community College, encourages his students to seek out thoughtful critiques of their work and believes the feedback can wildly fuel their creative process. "Having someone thoughtfully evaluate a piece of artwork is inspiring," said Fucigna, a Weston resident.

