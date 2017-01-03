Duff Urges DMV To Find Vendor In Fairfield County To Replace AAA
After it was announced last week that AAA offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties will no longer perform any services for the Department of Motor Vehicles , Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff is calling on the state to find a new vendor for driver's license renewals. Connecticut's contract with AAA Northeast ended on January 1 after the DMV could not reach an agreement with the franchise, which owns offices throughout the state.
