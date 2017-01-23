Duff, Leone Announce $500,000 Grant f...

Duff, Leone Announce $500,000 Grant for New Darien Bioscience Company

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff and Senator Carlo Leone announced a grant for a local Darien wearable health technology company called Mobile Sense Technologies, Inc. The Cliff Ave. company will receive a $500,000 grant through the new Connecticut Innovations program. "The growth of early-stage companies like Mobile Sense play a critical role in creating jobs and building the economy of the future," said Senator Carlo Leone .

