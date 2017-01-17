Duff: $2.8 Million Project To Tackle Chokepoints On Route 1 In Norwalk
The blaring sounds of car horns and squealing tires could be heard Thursday morning at East Avenue and Westport Avenue in Norwalk as state Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff spoke about a planned $2.8 million traffic improvement project for the congested area. The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and public safety and to realign the intersections of Route 1 at Route 53 and at Stuart Avenue, according to Duff .
