Dominique Angulo, a server at The Blind Rhino in Norwalk, delivers out chef Jamie's special Lobster Chowder to patron Ken Tuccio. Dominique Angulo, a server at The Blind Rhino in Norwalk, delivers out chef Jamie's special Lobster Chowder to patron Ken Tuccio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.