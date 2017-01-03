Dominique Angulo, a server at The Blind Rhino in Norwalk, delivers...
Dominique Angulo, a server at The Blind Rhino in Norwalk, delivers out chef Jamie's special Lobster Chowder to patron Ken Tuccio. Dominique Angulo, a server at The Blind Rhino in Norwalk, delivers out chef Jamie's special Lobster Chowder to patron Ken Tuccio.
