Deported 12 times, former Norwalk man pleads guilty
This time, a Mexican citizen and ex-Norwalk resident who was deported 12 times, is now facing the prospect of spending the next decade in the United States. Unlike the other times he was deported - including the 11 times he was escourted back to Mexico on foot - Alberto Silva-Garcia will likely have a secure place to call home in the US of A. That's because Silva-Garcia faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 25. On Monday, Silva-Garcia pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in New Haven to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|25 min
|SOAP BOX HERO
|5
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|Jan 26
|BPT
|1
|Police: Man Arrested With Pound Of Pot In Fairf...
|Jan 22
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC