Deported 12 times, former Norwalk man pleads guilty

This time, a Mexican citizen and ex-Norwalk resident who was deported 12 times, is now facing the prospect of spending the next decade in the United States. Unlike the other times he was deported - including the 11 times he was escourted back to Mexico on foot - Alberto Silva-Garcia will likely have a secure place to call home in the US of A. That's because Silva-Garcia faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 25. On Monday, Silva-Garcia pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in New Haven to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

