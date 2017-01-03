Deli Under New Ownership Celebrates Opening
The Winfield Street Deli is celebrating its grand opening at 13 Post Road West in space formerl occupied by Art's Deli. Owner Breno Donatti said business has been brisk with 120 lunches a day being served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|16 hr
|Brett Saltus
|38
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|18 hr
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Tue
|BPT
|3
|Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 2
|Guest
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|Dec 31
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC