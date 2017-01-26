December Officers of the Month in Norwalk Honored
NORWALK, Conn., -- Norwalk Police officers Sergeant Tom Fern and Officer Hector Delgado were chosen as December 2016 Officers of the Month . Both were selected for their work in organizing and hosting the annual Community Police Holiday Party.
