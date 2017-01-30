CT: End of the Line for Some Norwalk Transit District Riders

Jan. 29--NORWALK -- Elizabeth Stocker boarded the Norden Park Shuttle at Norwalk City Hall on Thursday afternoon, her last ride aboard the minibus that has spared her from dealing with Interstate 95 gridlock. Stocker, Norwalk's economic development director, acknowledged one reason why the shuttle service is being eliminated: Several large companies have left Norden Park and taken with them hundreds of employees who might have rode it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.