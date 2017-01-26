Construction workers in January 2017 ...

Construction workers in January 2017 in Norwalk, Conn.

The U.S. economy registered a 1.9 percent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with a year earlier, according to preliminary federal estimates, with major stock indexes holding steady after the opening bell Friday. For the year, U.S. gross domestic product was up 1.6 percent in 2016 according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis , a slower rate of growth from the 2.5 percent gain the nation's economy generated in 2015.

