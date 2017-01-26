Construction workers in January 2017 in Norwalk, Conn.
The U.S. economy registered a 1.9 percent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with a year earlier, according to preliminary federal estimates, with major stock indexes holding steady after the opening bell Friday. For the year, U.S. gross domestic product was up 1.6 percent in 2016 according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis , a slower rate of growth from the 2.5 percent gain the nation's economy generated in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|22 hr
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|Jan 26
|BPT
|1
|Police: Man Arrested With Pound Of Pot In Fairf...
|Jan 22
|BPT
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|Jan 20
|BPT
|5
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC