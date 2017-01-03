Community Soundings: Donations, acts of kindness and more

Five Darien residents were named to the honor's or high honor's lists at Pomfret School , an independent college preparatory school for boarding and day students in grades 9 through 12. James Kellogg was named to the fall 2016 honor's list. To achieve this level of distinction, Kellogg, a member of the class of 2019, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B minus.

