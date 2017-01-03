Community Soundings: Donations, acts of kindness and more
Five Darien residents were named to the honor's or high honor's lists at Pomfret School , an independent college preparatory school for boarding and day students in grades 9 through 12. James Kellogg was named to the fall 2016 honor's list. To achieve this level of distinction, Kellogg, a member of the class of 2019, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B minus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Brett Saltus
|38
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Tue
|BPT
|3
|Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 2
|Guest
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|Dec 31
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC