Cheating hearts abound in Connecticut
That sounds simple, but it's a challenge many couples face - particularly those in which one partner commutes to work, said Amy LaRoche , a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Fairfield. Commuter couples spend a lot of time apart, and "I think that puts a wedge in their relationship," LaRoche said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|53 min
|thegenuinephyllis
|4
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Mon
|ffctguitar
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Jan 11
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Jan 11
|Alfie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC