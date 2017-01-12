Chamber Head: 'Business is Good'
Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, told the Y's Men of Westport/Weston today that "business is good in Westport," citing expansion of the commercial property grand list. He noted there have been some "bumps in the road," pointing to the recent closings of Sperry, Chico's and Neat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Jan 11
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Jan 11
|Alfie
|5
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Jan 10
|beverley
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC