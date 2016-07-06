Buildings rise in area as capital flo...

Buildings rise in area as capital flows again

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Kathy Ekstrom, development manager for Haynes, shows off the Quarry Walk that will surround Oxford's mixed-use development that will include 150 homes alongside a Market 32 supermarket and other retail and office space, in 2015, at the site off of Route 67. less Kathy Ekstrom, development manager for Haynes, shows off the Quarry Walk that will surround Oxford's mixed-use development that will include 150 homes alongside a Market 32 supermarket and other retail and ... more Road construction on Route 67 in front of the new Oxford Town Center/Quarry Walk project that includes a new supermarket in Oxford, Conn. on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h... 2 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich 3 hr BPT 2
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 21 hr thegenuinephyllis 10
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Tue BPT 6
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Jan 16 Mona 112
I am not clean Jan 16 ffctguitar 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC