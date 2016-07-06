Buildings rise in area as capital flows again
Kathy Ekstrom, development manager for Haynes, shows off the Quarry Walk that will surround Oxford's mixed-use development that will include 150 homes alongside a Market 32 supermarket and other retail and office space, in 2015, at the site off of Route 67. less Kathy Ekstrom, development manager for Haynes, shows off the Quarry Walk that will surround Oxford's mixed-use development that will include 150 homes alongside a Market 32 supermarket and other retail and ... more Road construction on Route 67 in front of the new Oxford Town Center/Quarry Walk project that includes a new supermarket in Oxford, Conn. on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|3 hr
|BPT
|2
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|21 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Tue
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Jan 16
|ffctguitar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC