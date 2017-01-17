Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and city o...

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and city officials are seeking input on a $50,000 grant.

City officials are looking for input from entrepreneurs about the local business climate and ideas to be pursued through a grant awarded last fall. In October, Bridgeport was awarded a $50,000 Innovation Places Planning Grant through CTNext, a state-backed initiative meant to foster startup growth.

