Bridgeport Man Facing Drug Charges In...

Bridgeport Man Facing Drug Charges In Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man who was on the Norwalk Police radar in an investigation that began in September was arrested Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich 15 hr The Only KING Mic... 1
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 17 hr thegenuinephyllis 10
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Tue BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h... Tue BPT 1
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Tue BPT 6
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Jan 16 Mona 112
I am not clean Jan 16 ffctguitar 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC