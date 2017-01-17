Bridgeport man charged for Fairfield bike theft
An investigation led to the arrest of a Bridgeport man Jan. 13, who was charged in connection with a bicycle theft. Alex Graham , of Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, was picked up by Norwalk police and turned over to Fairfield on the active warrant for fifth-degree larceny.
