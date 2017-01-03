Bridgeport looks to clean up - Mount Trashmore'
Sean Richardson, left, and Antonio St. Lorenzo, of Heroes Village, LLC, are planning the construction of a hydroponic greenhouse, retail space, and a community center, at the old Mount Trashmore site on Central Avenue in Bridgeport's East End. less Sean Richardson, left, and Antonio St. Lorenzo, of Heroes Village, LLC, are planning the construction of a hydroponic greenhouse, retail space, and a community center, at the old Mount Trashmore site on Central ... more A hydroponic greenhouse, retail space, and community center, is planned for a pair of brownfield sites on Central Avenue and Trowel Street in Bridgeport's East End.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|5 hr
|Stamford resident
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Jan 4
|Brett Saltus
|34
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
|Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 2
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC