Ben Platt in "Dear Evan Hansen."

There's a moment in the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along" where the young songwriters in the story, best friends since high school, are about to start their career in New York City with trembling eagerness and hope and so aware of this profound moment in their lives. In "Our Time," they sing: "Something is stirring/Shifting ground/It's just begun/Edges are blurring/All around/And yesterday is done."

