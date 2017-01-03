Bail Upheld for Westport Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges
Paul J. Letersky, 47, a Westport real estate agent and actor, appeared in Norwalk Superior court today where a judge maintained his $500,000 bail amount following his arrest Wednesday on possession of child pornography charges at his Riverside Avenue home opposite Saugatuck Elementary School. An arrest affadavit said he had 50 child pornorgraphy images at his residence and had been carrying on a sexting relationship with a 13-year-old boy in Colorado.
