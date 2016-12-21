Appeals court upholds Farren attempted murder conviction

John Michael Farren of New Canaan, center right, is arraigned in state Superior Court in Norwalk Thursday after he was charged with attempted murder and strangulation following a report of a domestic dispute shortly after 10 p.m. At center left is his attorney, Eugene Riccio. Special Dru Nadler less John Michael Farren of New Canaan, center right, is arraigned in state Superior Court in Norwalk Thursday after he was charged with attempted murder and strangulation following a report of a domestic dispute ... more John Michael Farren, 57, of New Canaan, Conn, appeared in State Superior Court in Stamford Thursday for a hearing on his assets in regards to a civil suit filed by his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.