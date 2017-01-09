Air Forces grants honorable discharge to gay 91-year-old vet
A 91-year-old veteran who was dismissed from the U.S. Air Force as "undesirable" in 1948 because he is gay has had that discharge status changed to "honorable." The move by the Air Force comes in response to a lawsuit filed in November by H. Edward Spires of Norwalk, Connecticut, who served in the late 1940s.
