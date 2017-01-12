Activities, closings for MLK Day
Today is the observance of the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and schools, courts and most government offices are closed. Metro North Railroad is running trains on its Saturday schedule today, with off-peak fares in effect all day.
