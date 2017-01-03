AAA No Longer An Option For License Renewal In New Haven, Fairfield Counties

Drivers in New Haven and Fairfield counties no longer have the option of using their local AAA offices to renew their driver licenses as an alternative to long lines at Department of Motor Vehicle branch offices. The motor club has eight offices in Branford, Danbury, Fairfield, Hamden, Milford, Norwalk, Stamford, and Waterbury.Those offices are no longer doing license renewals for either members - or non-members.

