10th Anniversary Polar Bear Plunge

Marni Lane and Rhodie Lenz from Westport run out of the water after a jump into a cold Long Island Sound on New Year's Day at Compo Beach in Westport, during the 2017 Temple Israel 10th Anniversary Polar Bear Plunge. Around 100 peolple took the plunge and have raised so far 56 thousand dollars for many different charities.

