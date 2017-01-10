$10K grant to support Norwalk Emergency Assistance Program

Person-to-Person has received a $10,000 grant from Westport-based Newman's Own Foundation to support the Norwalk Emergency Assistance Program. This P2P program, which provides food, clothing and financial assistance, helps meet the immediate need of the working poor - such as food insecurity or the threat of eviction - and offers casework services to guide clients toward self-sufficiency.

