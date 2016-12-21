Year in Review: New Canaan was engaged in 2016
New Canaan resident Mark Lynch is arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court for manslaughter while accompanied by his attorney, Matthew Maddox, Dec. 2. Lynch allegedly gave his son, Chris Lynch, the heroin that killed him in September. less New Canaan resident Mark Lynch is arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court for manslaughter while accompanied by his attorney, Matthew Maddox, Dec. 2. Lynch allegedly gave his son, Chris Lynch, the heroin that ... more From Grace Farms, to Merritt Village, to Charter changes, New Canaanites often found themselves at odds with one another, oftentimes in the confines of the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|23 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Dec 29
|superman casoria
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC