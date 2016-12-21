Wilton Cops: Bronx Woman Charged Three Years After Check Incident

Three years after two alleged confederates were arrested, a New York City woman was charged in connection in an attempt to cash a forged check, Wilton Police said. Allison Arthurs, 46, of 3800 Carpenter Ave., the Bronx, was charged with second-degree forgery, fourth-degree criminal attempt at larceny and fourth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

