WFOX/Stamford-Norwalk, CT Names Ken Tuccio For 'First Thing' Mornings

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Classic Rock WFOX /STAMFORD-NORWALK, CT brings in KEN TUCCIO to host "First Thing FAIRFIELD COUNTY" in mornings, starting TUESDAY, JANUARY 3rd.

