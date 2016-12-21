Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sha...

Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throughout Fairfield County

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

The average wait time at Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Norwalk, Bridgeport and Danbury declined significantly in November after the agency implemented measures developed in a successful pilot program. The average wait time in Norwalk fell 46 percent in November of 2016 compared to the same month in 2015.

