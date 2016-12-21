Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throughout Fairfield County
The average wait time at Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Norwalk, Bridgeport and Danbury declined significantly in November after the agency implemented measures developed in a successful pilot program. The average wait time in Norwalk fell 46 percent in November of 2016 compared to the same month in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|29 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Thu
|superman casoria
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC